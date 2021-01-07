First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth $102,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 97.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 60,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

