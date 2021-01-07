First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Price Up 8.2%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares shot up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.28. 339,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 241,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Gabelli downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. G.Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,192.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 513.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

