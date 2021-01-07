First American Bank Takes $498,000 Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

First American Bank bought a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntsman by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 3.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 66.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 710,250 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 118.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

NYSE:HUN opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.