First American Bank Purchases Shares of 1,333 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,069 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,187,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

CRSP stock opened at $163.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.61. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $181.42. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,203 shares of company stock valued at $51,155,283. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.