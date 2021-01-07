First American Bank Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First American Bank reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,366 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 52.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 206,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9,818.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 266,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,308,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.