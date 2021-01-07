First American Bank Decreases Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

First American Bank lowered its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Total during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Total during the third quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Total during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Total during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

TOT opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.86, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

