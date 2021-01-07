Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) Senior Officer Nadia Jordana Vattovaz Purchases 27,000 Shares

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) Senior Officer Nadia Jordana Vattovaz bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,100 shares in the company, valued at C$41,244.

Shares of FAF opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,599.40. The stock has a market cap of C$195.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

