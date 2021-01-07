FIO Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.52 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $1.52 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001271 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 84.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 735,859,416 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.