Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FINGF. CIBC raised their target price on Finning International from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered Finning International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

