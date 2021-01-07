FinNexus (FNX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One FinNexus token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $160,171.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00307281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.31 or 0.02817645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a token. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

Buying and Selling FinNexus

