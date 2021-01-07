Financial Survey: Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Atomera alerts:

24.5% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atomera and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -83.69% -77.00% POET Technologies N/A -147.28% -102.91%

Volatility & Risk

Atomera has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atomera and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

POET Technologies has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.16%. Given POET Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Atomera.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atomera and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $530,000.00 929.63 -$13.30 million ($0.84) -27.35 POET Technologies $4.43 million 44.22 -$5.95 million ($0.04) -16.66

POET Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POET Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atomera beats POET Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, and on-board optics markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.