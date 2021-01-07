Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.51

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.51 and traded as high as $30.74. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 92,407,301 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 550.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 165.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 195.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

