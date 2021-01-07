Financial Contrast: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) versus (NYSE:MRIN)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and (NYSE:MRIN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akerna and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 6.55 -$15.53 million N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akerna.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -146.13% -57.89% -37.26% N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Akerna and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akerna currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.16%.

Summary

Akerna beats on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

