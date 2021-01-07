Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidus Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $13.17 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $321.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

