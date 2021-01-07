FIBOS Tops 1-Day Volume of $238,800.00 (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. FIBOS has a total market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $238,800.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and Bitrabbit.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00112830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00488977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00237463 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016000 BTC.

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,072,172,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,993,576 coins. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FIBOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Bitrabbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

