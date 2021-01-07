Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 310.98 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 303.20 ($3.96), with a volume of 489395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.60 ($3.69).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 166.67 ($2.18).

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 257.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 202.88.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

