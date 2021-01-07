FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) versus Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Financial Contrast

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Third Point Reinsurance and FedNat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A FedNat 0 1 0 0 2.00

FedNat has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.03%. Given FedNat’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FedNat is more favorable than Third Point Reinsurance.

Volatility and Risk

Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FedNat has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and FedNat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.98 $200.62 million N/A N/A FedNat $414.96 million 0.19 $1.01 million ($0.03) -195.00

Third Point Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of FedNat shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of FedNat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and FedNat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance N/A -3.34% -1.31% FedNat -10.30% -23.37% -4.19%

Summary

Third Point Reinsurance beats FedNat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.