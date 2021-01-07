FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 500.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,617,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,685. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,591,444.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

