Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,586,306.40 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,586,306.40. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $734,300.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $719,700.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,093,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $1,507,400.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total transaction of $758,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $749,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 11,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $808,572.24.

On Monday, December 7th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 21,448 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,523,880.40.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,552 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $1,282,499.76.

On Friday, November 27th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $339,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,761. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $864.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $84.13.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

