FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.26.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

