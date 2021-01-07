FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut FARO Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $72.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

