Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 329.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

FMNB stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $408.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

