FansTime (FTI) Trading Up 57% Over Last Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. FansTime has a market cap of $476,355.75 and $438,911.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 57% against the dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, FCoin, CoinEgg and CoinMex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00027403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00112324 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.09 or 0.00488571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00239498 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016148 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, FCoin, Gate.io, CoinMex, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

