Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.18. 425,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,401,977. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $763.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,063,060 shares of company stock worth $292,414,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.81.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

