EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading Up 16.4%

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) were up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 637,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 759,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

