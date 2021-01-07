Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas Sells 39,677 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00.

Shares of EXTR opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $918.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.11.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,938 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Extreme Networks by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.