Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $106.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Expeditors is being aided by uptick in airfreight revenues, which rose 49% in the first nine months of 2020. The coronavirus-led cancellation of multiple passenger flights (that usually carry freight as well as passenger luggage) drove the usage of charters to meet customer needs. Airfreight revenues are likely to have aided the company's performance in the fourth quarter of 2020 as well. We are also impressed by Expeditors' efforts to reward its shareholders. We are also pleased about the buyout of Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform. Expeditors’ sound balance sheet also pleases us.The positive sentiment surrounding the stock is evident from the upward revision of the current-year earnings estimates over the past 60 days. However, global economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic is hurting its operations.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.48. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 769.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

