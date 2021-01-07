Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.