Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of EXN opened at $3.50 on Monday. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 278,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

