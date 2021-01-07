Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report sales of $10.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $39.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $39.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $53.93 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $54.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN remained flat at $$16.10 during midday trading on Friday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,315. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $203.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $101,586.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at $528,485.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 4,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $64,222.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at $512,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,718 shares of company stock worth $2,077,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exagen by 52.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after buying an additional 325,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exagen in the second quarter worth $2,382,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exagen in the third quarter worth $1,305,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Exagen in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

