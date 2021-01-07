Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EVT. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Evotec SE (EVT.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.80 ($36.24).

Shares of EVT stock opened at €29.40 ($34.59) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.19. Evotec SE has a one year low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a one year high of €31.00 ($36.47). The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 329.89.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

