Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Up 7.1%

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.03. 227,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 178,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.