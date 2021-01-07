EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,183. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.74 and a beta of 1.72. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $3,871,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,500. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

