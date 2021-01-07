EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of EVERTEC worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVTC opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,580.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,280 shares of company stock worth $5,437,198. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

