Evelo Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of EVLO opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $571.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,370,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,267,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

