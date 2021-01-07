Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $50,000 Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 97,784 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

