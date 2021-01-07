Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells $852,267.99 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $167.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average is $132.59. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $165,625,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $80,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

