Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $7.63 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $7.63 or 0.00020707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $887.50 million and approximately $1.68 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.47 or 0.03263292 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

