ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:MJ)

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 22,885 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,154 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MJ. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.