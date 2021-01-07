Eryllium (ERY) Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Eryllium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Eryllium has a total market capitalization of $1,133.00 and $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eryllium has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Eryllium Profile

ERY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com . Eryllium’s official message board is eryllium.net . Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Eryllium

Eryllium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eryllium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eryllium using one of the exchanges listed above.

