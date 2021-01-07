Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 226.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

