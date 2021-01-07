Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. 842,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 39.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,929,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,318,000 after buying an additional 828,414 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 99.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

