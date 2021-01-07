ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

PLUS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ePlus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut ePlus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $279,355.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,561 shares of company stock worth $995,949. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,332,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 317,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

