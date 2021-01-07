ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLUS opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $94.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.14.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.87 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

PLUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ePlus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ePlus by 24.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ePlus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in ePlus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95,582 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

