ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron Sells 5,116 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $94.83.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.87 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ePlus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in ePlus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ePlus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 11.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 191.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 95,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

