Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale started coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $19.14 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

