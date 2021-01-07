EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at TD Securities

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $64.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.07. 196,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,460,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.67, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

