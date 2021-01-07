Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.11 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 156,558 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 121,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $984.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $165,751.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,709,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 434,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.