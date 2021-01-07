Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $96.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.35. Entegris has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

