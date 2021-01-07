Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given New $1.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $0.65 to $1.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $0.50 to $0.55 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.81.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $0.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

